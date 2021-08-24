Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Rob Dickie sets up QPR’s win over former club Oxford

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.48pm
Robert Dickie scored against his old club (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rob Dickie scored a brilliant goal against his former club as QPR beat Oxford 2-0 to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Dickie’s 26th-minute opener – the centre-back’s fourth goal of the season – and Leon Chambers-Parillon’s own goal five minutes before half-time put Rangers in control.

Dickie has netted seven goals since joining from the League One club last year – and three of them have been stunning strikes from long range after striding forward from near the halfway line.

This time he played a one-two with Ilias Chair and sent an unstoppable right-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

And Rangers’ lead was doubled when Chair’s shot from the left-hand edge of the penalty area hit the unfortunate Chambers-Parillon, diverting the ball into the far corner of the net.

Oxford had a decent spell of possession early in the second half at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but were unable to find a way back into the tie.

The home side almost added a third when Sam McCallum was just unable to get to Charlie Kelman’s low cross.

The lively Chris Willock also went close for Rangers when he fired narrowly over.

