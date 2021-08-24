Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jay Stansfield has dream full debut as Fulham beat Birmingham in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.50pm
Jay Stansfield (left) scored a stunning goal on his full debut (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jay Stansfield enjoyed a dream full debut as his stunning goal sent Fulham on their way to a 2-0 Carabao Cup second round win over Birmingham at St. Andrew’s.

The 18-year-old forward, making only his third senior appearance, rifled home in the 26th minute as the Sky Bet Championship leaders continued their unbeaten start under Marco Silva.

Stansfield’s replacement Antonee Robinson scored Fulham’s second goal in time added on.

Birmingham wasted a glorious chance when Riley McGree blazed over Jordan Graham’s cross from close range.

Fulham punished them in style as Stansfield’s glorious, rising drive found the top corner of the net from the edge of the box.

The goal came after a square ball from Birmingham’s only survivor from Saturday’s 5-0 win at Luton Ivan Sunjic was intercepted by Joe Bryan, who found Stansfield.

Sunjic tried to atone for his error with a low, skidding drive that flew inches wide from 25 yards.

The visitors, who made 10 changes, dominated after the break.

Neeskens Kebano had a fierce angled effort palmed over by Neil Etheridge before substitute Ivan Cavaleiro found the side netting from a similar position.

Cavaleiro then cut the ball back for Robinson to curl low into the far bottom corner.

