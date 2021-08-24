Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Sport

Sam Surridge’s strike seals Stoke’s progress

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.51pm
Sam Surridge scored Stoke’s second (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sam Surridge scored Stoke’s second (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sam Surridge scored his third goal of the season to secure Stoke’s progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory against Doncaster.

Tom Ince gave the Potters the lead after a fine spell of play late in the first half. Morgan Fox’s shot from distance was too strong for Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones, who could only parry the ball into Ince’s path and he stroked it into the back of the net.

Stoke doubled their lead less than five minutes into the second half. Surridge took one touch to control before calmly slotting home from inside the six-yard box.

Doncaster’s best chance of the evening came in the first half. Charlie Seaman almost immediately levelled after Stoke took the lead, but his 25-yard strike was saved well by goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Apart from that, Rovers failed to test Davies and never looked like getting themselves back into the game, ensuring their poor run of form continues.

For Michael O’Neill’s side, they will be hoping to build on last year’s impressive run in the competition which came to an end at the quarter-final stage against Tottenham.

