Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Luke Armstrong double gives Harrogate victory at Leyton Orient

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.51pm
Luke Armstrong hit a double for Harrogate (PA)
A Luke Armstrong double earned Harrogate a 2-0 win at Leyton Orient and  third place in League Two.

Armstrong opened the scoring after only eight minutes when he poked  the ball in from close range after George Thomson had pulled the ball back into his path.

And the same duo combined when the industrious visitors doubled their lead after 31 minutes. O’s keeper Lawrence Vigouroux parried Thomson’s powerful shot and Armstrong, at the far post,  launched himself at the ball to claim his second goal of the night.

The disappointing home side managed only one effort on target in the opening 45 minutes  when a Harry Smith header was saved by keeper Mark Oxley.

And Smith squandered an opportunity to reduce the arrears five minutes after the break when Orient were awarded a penalty for handball against Josh Falkingham but Smith’s penalty was saved  by Oxley.

Despite enjoying greater possession thereafter, the O’s failed to break through a well-organised and disciplined Town defence to leave Oxley seldom extended.

