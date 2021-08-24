Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Murray Wallace’s quickfire double helps Millwall to cup victory

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.58pm
Murray Wallace scored twice for Millwall (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Murray Wallace scored twice for Millwall (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Two goals in three first-half minutes from Murray Wallace helped Millwall into the third round of the Carabao Cup as they came from behind to beat Cambridge 3-1 at The Den.

Tom Bradshaw almost opened the scoring early on for the Lions when his acrobatic effort clipped the crossbar.

Cambridge took the lead after 33 minutes as Ben Worman’s free-kick found an unmarked George Williams and the U’s captain glanced his header into the bottom-left corner.

Millwall equalised minutes later as Matt Smith played in Wallace down the left flank and he drove into the box and hit an unstoppable strike into the corner past Dimitar Mitov.

Wallace scored a second in the 41st minute as Cambridge failed to clear Bradshaw’s corner. The ball pinballed around the six-yard box before it fell to Wallace, who poked in from point-blank range.

The Lions added a third in the 53rd minute after Connor Mahoney weaved inside the area and pulled the ball back for Smith who took a touch and fired in from six yards.

Wallace almost completed his hat-trick on the hour mark with a towering header at the back post that cannoned off the bar.

Cambridge pushed forward late on and Sam Smith went closest, forcing a fingertip save from George Long.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier