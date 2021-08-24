Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sunderland sink Blackpool with Aiden O’Brien hat-trick

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.00pm
Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien scored a hat-trick to sink Blackpool (Steven Paston/PA)
Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien scored a hat-trick to sink Blackpool (Steven Paston/PA)

Aiden O’Brien’s first hat-trick since September 2015 saw Sunderland stun Championship Blackpool 3-2 and book a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for Blackpool before O’Brien did the damage for the League One visitors at Bloomfield Road.

Josh Bowler seemingly sent the game to penalties before O’Brien’s dramatic winner in added time.

Lavery gave Neil Critchley’s side an early lead when he poked home Tyreece John-Jules’ cross in the ninth minute.

But the hosts’ advantage did not last long as O’Brien met Dan Neil’s pinpoint ball three minutes later.

O’Brien slotted wide of the mark after Bailey Wright’s brilliant long ball on the stroke of half-time.

But the Irishman got his deserved second just before the hour after Alex Pritchard’s corner fell to the 27-year-old at the back post.

Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson then superbly tipped Jerry Yates’ effort past the post.

But when Bowler bundled the ball home with two minutes to go to level proceedings it looked as though spot kicks were on the cards.

Instead, Patterson denied Richard Keogh from winning it late on for Blackpool before O’Brien sent the travelling fans home happy when he fired home from Jack Diamond’s cross.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier