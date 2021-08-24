Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jack Harrison scores twice as Leeds finally break down Crewe

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.02pm
Jack Harrison scored twice for Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Harrison scored twice for Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jack Harrison fired a late double as Leeds sealed their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 home win against Crewe.

Skipper-for-the-night Kalvin Phillips finally broke Crewe’s stubborn resistance deep in the second half and Harrison sent a full house at Elland Road home happy with two more in the closing stages.

Not since a 1-0 third-round defeat to Liverpool in 2009 had Elland Road sold out for a League Cup tie and after a chanceless opening 20 minutes Leeds shifted through the gears.

Fit-again Diego Llorente’s header was cleared off the goalline by Billy Sass-Davies, Harrison’s shot was parried by Will Jaaskelainen and Phillips flashed a header wide.

Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts both had shots from inside the penalty area blocked and after Harrison’s fine run and cut-back, Junior Firpo’s volley clipped a post.

Helder Costa was next to fire wayward following Llorente’s precision pass, but Crewe held firm until half-time.

There was no let-up for the visitors at the start of the second period as Harrison’s angled effort fizzed across the face of goal.

Leeds continued to pour forward. Rodrigo failed to keep his effort on target and Marcelo Bielsa made clear his intentions by replacing him with substitute Patrick Bamford with 20 minutes remaining.

Crewe’s first shot on target, from substitute Callum Ainley in the 74th minute, was comfortably saved by Illan Meslier before Leeds finally broke the deadlock.

Harrison’s corner fell to Phillips in the six-yard box and he turned home an emphatic finish from close range.

Crewe battled gamely on and briefly rallied, but were then hit on the counter-attack as Harrison dinked home Leeds’ second with five minutes left following Bamford’s deft pass inside.

Harrison slammed home his second and Leeds’ third in the final minute. Costa’s low shot was well saved by Jaaskelainen, but his fellow winger made no mistake with the rebound.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier