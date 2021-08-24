Goalkeeper Owen Evans the shootout hero as Cheltenham make Carabao Cup history

Cheltenham progressed to round three of the Carabao Cup for the first time in their history after beating Gillingham 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Town, who scored all five penalties in the shootout, secured their passage thanks to goalkeeper Owen Evans saving Stuart O’Keefe’s spot-kick.

Cheltenham defender Ben Tozer had almost gifted the hosts an opening goal after eight minutes when his clearance was blocked and diverted by Ben Reeves, however striker Vadaine Oliver poked wide from six yards.

Gillingham’s opener came when Oliver beat Robins goalkeeper Evans to meet Olly Lee’s looping cross and head into an empty net after 20 minutes.

However, their lead lasted just four minutes, as George Lloyd capitalised on poor defending to play in Kent-born Alfie May, who slotted past Aaron Chapman.

Reeves’ cross-turned-shot narrowly looped over the Cheltenham goal three minutes into the second half before Danny Lloyd missed the target after meeting Daniel Adshead’s delivery.

Lewis Freestone squandered a brilliant opportunity to put the visitors in front on the hour, heading straight at Chapman from substitute Callum Wright’s corner.

Taylor Perry should have won the game for Town two minutes into stoppage time but miscued his effort having been played through by Wright, but it did not prove to be costly.