Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Anthony Hartigan’s last-gasp strike enough as Wimbledon edge Northampton

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.10pm
Anthony Hartigan (right) netted Wimbledon’s winner (Steven Paston/PA)
Anthony Hartigan (right) netted Wimbledon’s winner (Steven Paston/PA)

Anthony Hartigan scored with virtually the last kick of the game as AFC Wimbledon reached the third round of the Carabao Cup by beating Northampton 1-0.

The game looked destined to end goalless but Hartigan’s speculative long-range strike deep into stoppage-time deceived home goalkeeper Jonny Maxted and sent Dons through to round three for the first time in their history.

Wimbledon had the game’s first big chance when they worked the ball nicely down the right and Dapo Mebude was denied by a combination of Fraser Horsfall and Maxted.

The first half was not rich on goalmouth action despite plenty of endeavour from both sides, and – whilst Northampton were the better side for much of it – the only other shot of note was taken by Hartigan, who sliced wide from 25 yards.

The Cobblers made a fast start to the second half and saw two big opportunities go begging within the first 10 minutes as a last-ditch block thwarted Ali Koiki before Nikola Tzanev saved well from Dylan Connolly.

Tzanev again came to Wimbledon’s rescue just past the hour when keeping out Danny Rose before Kion Etete’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

But despite Northampton’s superiority, Wimbledon snatched it at the death when Hartigan tried his luck from range.

