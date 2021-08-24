Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves turn it on in second half to ease to victory at Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.18pm
Romain Saiss (left) celebrates the opening goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves overcame an inspired performance from United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Horvath helped Forest frustrate Wolves for almost an hour, but two goals in two minutes from Romain Saiss and Daniel Podence and a late strikes from substitute Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White saw the Premier League side secure victory.

The outstanding Horvath made a string of saves before and after Bruno Lage’s side broke the home side’s resolve in the 58th minute.

Horvath had to produce two big early saves to deny former Olympiacos player Podence, firstly a driven shot and, a few minutes later, a cheeky back heel – and the Forest keeper went on to have a remarkable game.

Forest had named a very young side, with one eye on a trip to face arch rivals Derby on Saturday, with £6million striker Lewis Grabban the only player in their starting XI who had cost anything more than a nominal fee.

Wolves picked a side with some significant experience – and some big price tags.

But it was Podence who continued to threaten, as he came close again, this time with a shot that bounced back off the inside of the post.

The closest Forest had come to a goal was when Grabban had a shot blocked.

But Forest did almost break the deadlock early in the second half when Ateef Konate picked out his fellow academy graduate Oliver Hammond, but he sent his header agonisingly wide.

Forest’s resolve was finally broken in the 58th minute, when Ki-Jana Hoever delivered the perfect cross for Saiss to force home at the far post.

That seemed to shake Forest and lift Wolves, who had a second within two minutes, this time as Fabio Silva picked out Podence, who calmly slotted the ball home. Horvath made another great stop to deny Max Kilman a third for Wolves.

Silva turned provider again to set up sub Trincao in the 86th minute, before Gibbs-White made it 4-0 two minutes later, after being set up by Leander Dendoncker.

