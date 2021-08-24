Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Russell Martin hails hat-trick hero Morgan Whittaker as Swansea see off Plymouth

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.21pm
Russell Martin’s Swansea eased past Plymouth (Nick Potts/PA)
Russell Martin’s Swansea eased past Plymouth (Nick Potts/PA)

Swansea manager Russell Martin was delighted with the performance of Morgan Whittaker whose second-half hat-trick helped the Championship club to a 4-1 League Cup victory over Plymouth.

Daniel Williams put the Swans ahead early on before Rhys Shirley equalised for the Pilgrims, but three goals in the space of 12 minutes from Whittaker fired Swansea into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

“He’s (Whittaker) playing in a role that’s a bit different for him, as a lot of the guys are,” said Martin.

“But I thought he was fantastic. He’s got a lot to really work on, but he has a lot to work with.

“I am really pleased with the result and so much that we saw. We were really dominant with the ball, I thought we were really patient and we passed with a lot of purpose.”

The Swans opened the scoring in the 29th minute with Williams’ shot from just outside the box finding the back of the net, after taking a huge deflection off the leg of Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Just after the hour mark, 18-year-old Shirley’s volley found the back of the net after a terrific cross from Adam Randell.

The game looked to be heading towards a penalty shootout, but a tremendous long-range shot from Whittaker put Swansea back ahead after 79 minutes.

And Whittaker claimed a second goal with four minutes remaining with a terrific through ball from Jamal Lowe allowing him to score Swansea’s third.

Whittaker struck again at the death with his low shot putting the result beyond doubt.

“We pitted our wits against a very good Championship side who play the right way and, for 80 minutes, we were in it,” said Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe.

“We probably should have come in winners or losers on penalties but, when you’ve got the quality they’ve got, they’re going to punish you and that’s what happened.

“There was a bit of brilliance with those three goals, those moments of quality, and that’s what cost us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier