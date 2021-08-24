Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Jones the hero in Wigan’s shoot-out victory over Bolton

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.27pm
Jamie Jones was the Wigan hero (PA)
Nathan Delfouneso missed the crucial penalty as Wigan booked their place in round three of the Carabao Cup after a shoot-out triumph over local rivals Bolton.

After an entertaining 90 minutes failed to muster a goal, it looked as though Jordan Jones’ miss in the shoot-out would prove decisive.

But Jamie Jones got his namesake out of trouble by saving from Kieran Lee, before putting the ball on the spot and rifling Wigan ahead 5-4.

And Delfouneso sent his effort over the top to send Wigan through.

Max Power, Thelo Aasgaard, Tom Naylor and Stephen Humphrys also scored for Wigan from the spot.

Bolton’s penalties were converted by Eoin Doyle, Antoni Sarcevic, Oladapo Afolayan and Josh Sheehan.

The game was played out in a fantastic atmosphere, with Bolton packing the away end and the Wigan fans not letting their side down.

Wigan had the first chances, with Gwion Edwards firing wide of Matt Gilks’ post, before the Bolton goalkeeper did brilliantly to parry out a Humphrys rocket.

The ball flew straight at James McClean but, with the goal unguarded, the Ireland winger saw the rebound roll wide of the upright.

Bolton threatened when Afolayan fired over from 12 yards, before a flurry of bookings – most unnecessary – slowed the game somewhat.

Wigan sub Aasgaard brought a fine save out of Gilks, before Jones made a fine save to deny Gethin Jones a Bolton winner right at the death.

