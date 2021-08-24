Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Simon Weaver hails Harrogate after win at Leyton Orient

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.37pm
Simon Weaver (PA)
Simon Weaver (PA)

Manager Simon Weaver could not praise his Harrogate side enough after their 2-0 away win at Leyton Orient.

The victory moved them into third position in League Two as they maintained their 100 per cent record with their third win in the league this season.

A first-half brace from Luke Armstrong gave Town the initiative before a penalty save by Mark Oxley from Harry Smith protected the two-goal cushion to ensure Harrogate a success they fully deserved.

“I thought the lads were excellent tonight,” Weaver stated.

“We were really organised throughout, gritty and the distances between players when we didn’t have the ball was compact allowing us to spring into attack. I thought we looked menacing at times.

“It was great to score early on and it settled everyone down because you know there will be a good atmosphere at Leyton Orient, so I am really delighted with the overall performance.

“Luke Armstrong’s overall play was outstanding so I was delighted for him to get the brace but his whole game tonight was tremendous.

“At half-time the message was to stop the home crowd getting on our backs and giving Orient a lift. The penalty was a big moment but full credit to Ox (Mark Oxley) who couldn’t have done anymore since he arrived at the club. He’s another who has been outstanding.

“The players deserve a day off tomorrow and we will probably get back around three or four o’clock but they will be back in Thursday and focussing on Exeter at the weekend.”

Orient boss Kenny Jackett was phlegmatic after his side slipped to their first league defeat of the season that saw them miss the opportunity to move into third place in the league.

“It was a tough night and we gave poor goals away where we got caught in midfield for the first one but we still could have rectified it,” he lamented.

“The second one we looked the favourite in our box to clear it but couldn’t do so.

“Generally as a performance, those goals aside, we didn’t do enough. We didn’t compete enough and Harrogate did a bit of a job on us in terms of getting tight in midfield and we couldn’t find the spare man and we lost our confidence and we couldn’t play out.

“We need to play a lot better than that, we need to be realistic about the division too and on Saturday we have to come bouncing back versus Bradford.

“The penalty could have changed it but the goalkeeper saved it.  We needed that but overall I thought they did a job on us. They were a little bit more manly than us,  a little bit more street wise and generally just defended better than us.”

