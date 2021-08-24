Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael O’Neill: Confidence is growing in the Stoke squad

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.41pm
Michael O’Neill admits confidence is growing in Stoke’s squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Michael O'Neill admits confidence is growing in Stoke's squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill believes confidence is growing amongst his squad after their impressive run of form continued with a 2-0 win over Doncaster to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Tom Ince gave O’Neill’s side the lead late in the first half with a simple tap-in at the back post. Sam Surridge then scored his third goal in a Stoke shirt to seal victory for the Potters.

O’Neill felt Stoke struggled in the first half but never thought the result was in doubt.

“Overall, it was a good solid performance. There were things I think we could have done better but I don’t think the result was ever in any doubt.

“We struggled in the first half to break them down. At times I thought we were a little slow.

“Of course, it is (great to win five out of last six), it breeds confidence, belief and competition which is important.

“We made 11 changes to the team tonight and the players who came in did well.

“We changed the goalkeeper and Adam (Davies) has come in and kept a clean sheet, we need a hungry group of players.

“Players will be rotated and in and out of the side, but the most important thing is the players are hungry to play.”

For Doncaster, manager Richie Wellens said it was a “pleasing night” because of the way his youth players performed, but was disappointed they were knocked out.

“Some of these players made their debut. It was a pleasing night in the way we played but a disappointing night because we’ve gone out.”

“We gave a lot of young players the opportunity to play and they didn’t freeze.

“Yep (I am looking to bring players in), we’re short on three or four bodies because of the injuries we’ve got.”

