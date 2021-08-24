Cheltenham ‘good value’ for historic Carabao Cup shootout win – Michael Duff

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff is proud to see his side continue to rip up the club’s record books after they reached the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time.

Victory over fellow League One side Gillingham was earned with a 5-4 win on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Goalkeeper Owen Evans was the hero on the night, saving Stuart O’Keefe’s penalty in the shootout, and Duff was delighted to take Cheltenham to new heights in the competition.

He said: “I got told that before the game tonight, so it’s another marker this group has set.

“They’ve been smashing a few records in the last few months. I’m not sure many people will remember this one but this group keeps on pushing.

“I thought we were good value for it. There were some really good performances. Other than their goal, I can’t remember Owen making a save.

“It’s another win, it’s a different way of winning, but it keeps that mentality of being hard to beat.

“I didn’t even have to ask who the penalty takers were when the lads walked off. There were five excellent penalties.”

Gillingham had taken the lead through Vadaine Oliver after 20 minutes, but Alfie May quickly levelled for Cheltenham.

And Gills boss Steve Evans admitted the better team had progressed.

He said: “We didn’t earn the right to win. I think they were the better side in the last 20 minutes and they missed two good chances to win it.

“Our performance was way below par in the second half and one or two of the players didn’t do themselves justice.

“Listen, if Cheltenham draw any club other than a big one, then you’d say we’re best off out.

“We don’t have the players to be playing twice a week. We could have 13 or 14 fit players for Shrewsbury on Saturday, and two of them are goalkeepers.”