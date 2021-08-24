Frankie McAvoy says Preston ‘stood up to be counted’ in cup win over Morecambe

Preston boss Frankie McAvoy praised his side’s spirit as they overcame a battling Morecambe to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

McAvoy had seen Emil Riis fire his side unto a 2-0 lead only to be pegged back to 2-2 with goals from Anthony O’Connor and Cole Stockton before a wonder strike from Ryan Ledson and a tap in from Sepp Van Den Berg sealed the win.

McAvoy said: “It was a magnificent cup tie and every credit to Morecambe for pulling it back to 2-2.

“Our lads could have dropped their heads because when they got their second they were really putting us under pressure.

“But we stepped up and Ryan Ledson scored a magnificent goal to put us ahead again and then we worked a terrific fourth after a great move.

“Even then Morecambe kept coming and had a goal disallowed and for me it was a fantastic cup tie.

“But we stood up to be counted and that was really pleasing.”

The visitors took the lead after just seven minutes when a long ball found Riis who produced a fine low finish.

Riis scored a second just after the half hour but the Shrimps pulled a goal back in first-half injury time when O’Connor bundled a Greg Leigh free kick over the line from six yards out.

Stockton then levelled on the hour but Ledson fired North End ahead again with a stunning 25-yard effort that flew into the top right hand corner and Van Den Berg made it 4-2 on 79 minutes with a close-range finish.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson was disappointed with the defeat but happy with his side’s performance.

He said: “The performance was top class and I don’t think anyone would have known who was the Championship side and who was in League One but ultimately we conceded four goals and lost the game which is what matters.

“There were a lot of positives and we made them work hard but we are disappointed not to have won the game.”