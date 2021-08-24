Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Ian Evatt reflects on harsh reality after Bolton’s Carabao Cup exit

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 11.11pm
Ian Evatt (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ian Evatt was left to reflect on the ‘harsh reality’ of Bolton’s penalty shoot-out defeat at Wigan in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The two north-west neighbours – whose grounds are less than seven miles away from each other – produced a thrilling cup tie in front of almost 12,000 fans at the DW.

The only thing it lacked was a goal, with Wigan making the most of misses by Kieran Lee and Nathan Delfouneso to advance on penalties.

“It was a tight derby match, tight, not many chances at either end,” assessed Evatt.

“We probably had the best ones and we gave it our best shot.

“We are disappointed but that is the harsh reality of football.

“We came out on the right side of a penalty shoot-out against Barnsley (in the last round) and the wrong side of one here.

“It happens, it isn’t from the lack of trying.”

For Wigan boss Leam Richardson, it was a fantastic night which created an atmosphere not seen for far too long.

And he paid tribute to goalkeeper Jamie Jones who, for the second round in succession – smashed home his spot-kick to help his side through.

“We’ve spoken before about Jamie Jones, and he actually joins in at the end of training to practice shooting as well as saving,” said Richardson.

“Obviously he’s there to do his job, and it was a great save to see us through at the end.

“But I thought all of the takers showed a lot of confidence to take their penalties, even the ones who missed, on both sides.

“Both sides were determined to win the game and I think it showed throughout the night.

“Obviously the priority remains the league, but wins and clean sheets and very good habits to get in.”

