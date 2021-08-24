Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dons boss Mark Robinson far from happy despite last-gasp win at Northampton

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 11.25pm
Mark Robinson felt his side were well below par (Steven Paston/PA)
Mark Robinson felt his side were well below par (Steven Paston/PA)

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson took little joy from his side’s last-gasp win over Northampton in the Carabao Cup due to a “really poor” performance at Sixfields.

The Dons were second best throughout but snatched victory at the death thanks to Anthony Hartigan’s long-range strike, which deceived Cobblers goalkeeper Jonny Maxted.

It is the first time Wimbledon have reached the third round in their history, but that was of little comfort to Robinson.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt so flat after a win,” he said. “We didn’t play well at all – that’s probably the worst I’ve seen us in my time here.

“We got really lucky because Northampton were better in all departments and that’s really disappointing because you won’t get very far playing like that.

“It’s nice to create a bit of history and get through to the third round but that’s the only positive to come out of the game because we were really poor.

“I don’t know why that was. I felt we would put in a good performance but we were so poor, both technically and tactically, and it just wasn’t very good to watch. They were a lot better than us.”

Northampton manager Jon Brady was pleased with his side’s display despite the late defeat.

“All in all, that is the way we want to play,” he said. “Yes, we need to put the ball in the back of the net a few times and we could have done tonight, but I thought our intensity was good from front to back out of possession and the way we closed them down was excellent.

“And then the way we played in possession, that’s how we want to move the ball – we’ve just got to put the ball in the net.

“It was obviously disappointing to concede so late and Jonny knows he should probably save that, but we should stop it before they get that far so there are lessons to be learned.”

