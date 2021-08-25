Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is a long-time admirer of new boy Lewis Ferguson

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 4.34am
Steve Clarke is a long- time admirer of Scotland new boy Lewis Ferguson (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke is a long- time admirer of Scotland new boy Lewis Ferguson (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steve Clarke spoke of his long-term admiration for Lewis Ferguson after giving the midfielder his first Scotland call-up on his 22nd birthday.

The Aberdeen player was included in Scotland’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against against Denmark, Moldova and Austria next month as Scott McTominay missed out after Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed earlier this week he was struggling with injury.

Clarke, who on Tuesday signed a contract extension that takes him through to the end of the Euro 2024 campaign,  has been keeping tabs on Ferguson for a while and had him on standby for this summer’s delayed 2020 Euros.

He said: “I have always liked Lewis and I have kept an eye on his progress.

“He has always done very well with Aberdeen. When I was Kilmarnock manager we rarely beat Aberdeen, they always had a little hoodoo over us and Lewis was a big part of that.

“I like what he gives box-to-box, he can do the defensive part and is a strong boy.

“I actually spoke to Lewis in the summer about keeping fit just in case we got some injuries or Covid issues during the tournament, I asked him to keep fit.

“So he is someone I have been thinking about for a little while and with Scott McTominay missing out it is a chance to put Lewis in.”

Clarke will keep his fingers crossed that his players will come through this week’s club fixtures unscathed.

He said: “There are still some games midweek. European games for the Scottish clubs and League Cup games for the English boys.

“Then there’s a full fixture programme at the weekend.

“Unfortunately, we’ll have a lot of players involved on the Sunday and we play on the Wednesday night, so it is going to be quite a stressful weekend for me I think waiting to see who’s fit and who’s not.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier