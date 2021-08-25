Paralympics day one: Dame Sarah Storey takes pursuit gold

Dame Sarah Storey set the ball rolling for ParalympicsGB by claiming the team’s first gold medal of the Games in the velodrome on Wednesday.

Having set a new world record en route to the final of the C5 3000m individual pursuit, beating her previous best by more than four seconds, Storey took less than two minutes to catch fellow Briton Crystal Lane-Wright in the decider.

In winning her country’s first Tokyo gold, Storey took her total haul to 15 Paralympic golds – one short of swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record – and a remarkable 26 medals overall.

The 43-year-old will have a chance to surpass Kenny next week when she attempts to defend her C5 time trial and C4-5 road race crowns.

Storey’s moment of glory was swiftly followed by a silver medal for visually impaired rider Steve Bate in the men’s B 4000m individual pursuit, beaten by Dutchman Tristan Bangma in the final.

Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby had ridden to gold in Rio five years ago.

At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Britain’s Reece Dunn took more than two seconds off the Paralympic best time for the S14 100m butterfly, a record which had only just been set minutes earlier in a previous heat.

His time of 55.99 seconds was well ahead of the 58.38 by Australian Liam Schluter, but still short of his world record of 54.46 from 2019.

Picture of the day

Meghan Mahon of Canada collides with the feet of her team mate Amy Burk as the goalball competition started in Tokyo (Joe Toth for OIS/PA)

Social media moment

Sorry for shouting but PARALYMPIC SPORT IS HAPPENING! 🔥@ReeceyDunn is fastest through to the S14 100m Butterfly final (a new event so a Paralympic record 💅)#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/0aeJH8u2u1 — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 25, 2021

Dunn swept away the field to stand him in good stead ahead of the final on Wednesday evening in Tokyo.

What’s coming up?

ParalympicsGB’s first swimming medal could come in the women’s 400m freestyle S9 at 9.10am after Toni Shaw came through with the second-fastest time of 4:46.19.

Elsewhere, GB’s wheelchair rugby team face Canada in their first pool phase game, while the women’s wheelchair basketball team also play the North American nation.