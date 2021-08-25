Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paralympics day one: Dame Sarah Storey takes pursuit gold

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 4.50am Updated: August 25 2021, 7.41am
Sarah Storey won the first British gold (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/PA)
Dame Sarah Storey set the ball rolling for ParalympicsGB by claiming the team’s first gold medal of the Games in the velodrome on Wednesday.

Having set a new world record en route to the final of the C5 3000m individual pursuit, beating her previous best by more than four seconds, Storey took less than two minutes to catch fellow Briton Crystal Lane-Wright in the decider.

In winning her country’s first Tokyo gold, Storey took her total haul to 15 Paralympic golds – one short of swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record – and a remarkable 26 medals overall.

The 43-year-old will have a chance to surpass Kenny next week when she attempts to defend her C5 time trial and C4-5 road race crowns.

Storey’s moment of glory was swiftly followed by a silver medal for visually impaired rider Steve Bate in the men’s B 4000m individual pursuit, beaten by Dutchman Tristan Bangma in the final.

Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby had ridden to gold in Rio five years ago.

At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Britain’s Reece Dunn took more than two seconds off the Paralympic best time for the S14 100m butterfly, a record which had only just been set minutes earlier in a previous heat.

His time of 55.99 seconds was well ahead of the 58.38 by Australian Liam Schluter, but still short of his world record of 54.46 from 2019.

Picture of the day

Meghan Mahon of Canada collides with the feet of her team mate Amy Burk as the goalball competition started
Meghan Mahon of Canada collides with the feet of her team mate Amy Burk as the goalball competition started in Tokyo (Joe Toth for OIS/PA)

What’s coming up?

ParalympicsGB’s first swimming medal could come in the women’s 400m freestyle S9 at 9.10am after Toni Shaw came through with the second-fastest time of 4:46.19.

Elsewhere, GB’s wheelchair rugby team face Canada in their first pool phase game, while the women’s wheelchair basketball team also play the North American nation.

