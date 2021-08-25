Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe linked with LaLiga move

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 7.15am
Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Real Madrid have tabled a bid for Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, with the Daily Mail reporting the Ligue 1 club will reject the £137million offer. Any move for Mbappe could open the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to join the French side, according to the paper.

Pape Sarr could be swapping Ligue 1 for the Premier League. The Daily Mail says Tottenham will sign the £14.5m-rated midfielder from Metz but loan him back to the club.

Sticking with Spurs and Houssem Aouar is looking close to a move to north London, with the club holding talks with the Lyon playmaker, says the Daily Mail. The Metro, meanwhile, reports Arsenal will look to land the 23-year-old on loan.

Saul Niguez will be the subject of a battle between Chelsea and Manchester United, with both keen on the Atletico Madrid midfielder, writes The Guardian.

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is attracting interest from West Ham, the Daily Telegraph reports, with the 26-year-old struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Juventus player is keen on swapping Serie A for the Premier League and will continue to look to move to Manchester City before the transfer window closes, writes L’Equipe.

Bernardo Silva: Manchester City will be selling the midfielder, with AC Milan close to agreeing a £45m deal, according to the Daily Star.

Willian: The winger is among a long list of names who could be leaving Arsenal this week, writes the Evening Standard.

