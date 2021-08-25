Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2007: St Helens topple Catalans Dragons to retain Challenge Cup

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 7.23am
St Helens beat Catalans Dragons in the 2007 Challenge Cup final (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
St Helens overpowered Catalans Dragons to win the Challenge Cup final on this day in 2007.

Paul Wellens shared the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match with team-mate Leon Pryce after scoring one of Saints’ five tries in a 30-8 success at Wembley.

It was the club’s 11th Challenge Cup triumph and their third in four years.

Paul Wellens (left) and Leon Pryce (right) were named joint winners of the Lance Todd Trophy
For Catalans it was a frustrating afternoon but their presence in the final was itself a victory after the French club had only entered Super League the previous year.

The game also marked the return of rugby league’s showpiece occasion to the national stadium after an eight-year absence during rebuilding work.

It was not a classic, with the sides playing out a cagey, scoreless opening 20 minutes in high temperatures.

Saints claimed the initiative before the interval with tries from James Roby and Ade Gardner either side of a Younes Khattabi effort.

Sean Long kicked five goals for victorious Saints
Wellens and Paul Clough extended the Merseysiders’ advantage after the restart and Gardner clinched the win with his second after Justin Murphy gave the Dragons brief hope. Sean Long kicked five goals.

“I don’t think we played our best rugby but grit and determination got us through,” Wellens said.

Saints returned to win the Challenge Cup for a third straight year in 2008 with Catalans finally claiming the trophy in 2018.

