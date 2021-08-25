Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open as she recovers from torn hamstring

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 12.44pm Updated: August 25 2021, 10.17pm
Serena Williams has pulled out of the US Open (Jed Leicester/AELTC Pool/PA)
Six-time champion Serena Williams has been forced to pull out of the upcoming US Open.

The 39-year-old withdrew from her first-round match at Wimbledon in June after she slipped on the grass-court surface and has not recovered in time to take part at Flushing Meadows over the next two weeks.

Williams revealed on Instagram that she has decided to allow her torn hamstring more time to recover fully.

She posted: “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite players to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love.”

Williams’ withdrawal prolongs her attempt to equal Margaret Court’s tally of 24 Grand Slams.

The former world number one last claimed major success at the 2017 Australian Open and it was later revealed she had been eight weeks pregnant when she triumphed in Melbourne.

After giving birth in September of that year, Williams remarkably returned to action three months later but has fallen short in four Grand Slam finals since – the US Open and Wimbledon in both 2018 and 2019.

While the 23-time champion reached the last four at the Australian Open in January, she exited Roland Garros in the fourth round and was forced to pull out of Wimbledon midway through her first-round tie due to a hamstring injury.

It means by the time Williams tries to returns to grand slam action at the start of 2022, it would have been five years since her last major and she would also have reached the age of 40 – raising the prospect Court’s tally of Grand Slams could remain unmatched.

Serena’s sister Venus later announced she was also pulling out of the US Open.

The 41-year-old tweeted: “Not the best news everyone. I am joining @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal and @rogerfederer on the injured list.

“It’s still going to be a great US Open & many thanks to the @usta for the wild card. I was so looking forward to it, but it was not meant to be this year. I will be back!”

