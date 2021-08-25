Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rafael Benitez hails Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi for playing through pain

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 1.04pm
Rafael Benitez (pictured) paid tribute to Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Rafael Benitez hailed Everton duo Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi for playing through the pain barrier in the Carabao Cup second-round victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The pair combined for Everton’s 26th-minute opener on an entertaining night in West Yorkshire, with Davies dashing forward and slipping the ball in for Iwobi to deftly finish between the legs of Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Everton were pegged back by Tom Lees’ equaliser on the stroke of half-time and had Moise Kean sent off just before the hour, but Andros Townsend’s 79th-minute strike – his first goal since signing for the club in the summer – sealed a 2-1 win.

The Toffees held on despite Davies and Iwobi both struggling with niggles late on, the duo remaining on the field as the visitors had already used their three substitutes, and Benitez was impressed by their selflessness.

Benitez, who made nine changes to his line-up from the weekend, said: “I like to see Tom Davies work so hard with a little problem in his quadriceps, I like to see Alex Iwobi limping but still trying to help the team.

“We know when you start playing and the team is working and showing commitment on the pitch, the fans are happy with that.

“They can see we are trying to improve every single player, they know the difficulty of the Financial Fair Play rules for us and they appreciate we are professionals and are fighting for our club.

“That is very clear and today they showed again this support – and this is the main thing for me, that they know we will be here, trying to do our best every day, every hour.”

While Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan was disappointed with the defeat, the Spaniard was encouraged with the performance of Luxembourg midfielder Danel Sinani on his first start since a loan move from Norwich.

Corberan said: “Sinani is a player who we know is very talented. The relationship between him and Sorba Thomas worked really well.

“By playing 70 minutes here, he’s put himself in a good position to become a competitor for the team.”

