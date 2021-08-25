Salford and Swindon charged by FA following late melee

League Two rivals Salford and Swindon have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players and staff conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during last weekend’s fixture.

On Saturday, in the 90th minute of the league clash between the two clubs at the Peninsula Stadium, tempers flared and both teams were found to be in breach of FA Rule E20.1

City boss Gary Bowyer appeared to push over Town player Jonny Williams as the ball went out of play which caused both sets of players to clash on the touchline.

On Wednesday, the FA punished both clubs for the fracas, and a statement read: “Salford City FC and Swindon Town FC have been charged with a breach of rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 90th minute of this fixture.”

The game finished 1-0 to Swindon, leaving the Ammies without a win from their first four league games this season.

Both clubs have until Friday, August 27 to provide a response.