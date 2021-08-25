Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Malky Mackay delighted to add defender Jack Baldwin to Ross County squad

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 4.14pm
Jack Baldwin has joined Ross County (Nigel French/PA)
Jack Baldwin has joined Ross County (Nigel French/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is delighted to have signed experienced English centre-back Jack Baldwin following his exit from Bristol Rovers.

The 28-year-old has spent the past decade accumulating more than 300 appearances down south for Peterborough, Sunderland, Salford and Bristol Rovers.

He was a regular starter at the Memorial Stadium last term and has featured in each of the League Two side’s four games this term, although he was substituted at half-time last Saturday after Rovers shipped four goals in the first half of a 4-1 defeat at Exeter.

That proved to be his last appearance for The Pirates before the termination of his contract, with manager Joey Barton deeming him surplus to requirements as he attempts to reduce the size of his squad.

County boss Mackay was delighted to capitalise on the availability of a player he has had on his radar “for some time”.

He said: “We spoke at length to him about the club, our ambitions and why we wanted him to be part of our plan and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us.

“Jack joins us in the prime of his career, brings great experience to the group, and we look forward to seeing him pull on the Ross County jersey.”

Baldwin could make his debut in Sunday’s cinch Premiership match away to Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier