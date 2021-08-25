Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Hugill aiming for another promotion after joining West Brom

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 6.18pm Updated: August 25 2021, 6.29pm
Jordan Hugill has joined West Brom (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jordan Hugill has joined West Brom on a season-long loan from Norwich.

The former Preston and West Ham striker joined the Canaries ahead of the 2020-21 season and scored five goals as they were promoted back to the top flight.

He will now look to achieve the same as West Brom target an immediate return to the Premier League and manager Valerien Ismael believes the 29-year-old is the ideal striker for his side.

“We took our time to make the right decision and, after our first discussion with Jordan, we felt that he’s the right player for us,” Ismael told the club website.

“He was immediately committed to Albion and to our way to work and play. It’s exactly what we wanted; for a player to want to come here to help make us successful. I also think this is the right place for him.

“I think with his experience, his mentality and his work ethic, he will suit us perfectly.”

Hugill added: “Coming here was the best option I could have possibly picked.

“You look at the size of the club and everything else that comes with the name West Bromwich Albion, it was something I just felt I had to be a part of.

“I’m delighted to be here and I want to help the club push for their targets.”

