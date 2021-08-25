Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Southampton’s professionalism after thumping Newport

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.52am
Ralph Hasenhuttl was delighted the way his Southampton side approached their record 8-0 away win at Newport (Dan Mullan/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl felt Southampton’s serious approach was the reason behind an eight-goal thrashing of Newport and a new club-record away win.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl had entered the second-round Carabao Cup tie wary of Newport’s giant-killing reputation, with several Premier League clubs having fallen at Rodney Parade in recent years.

But Southampton – who have suffered high-profile 9-0 Premier League defeats to Leicester and Manchester United in the last two seasons – enjoyed a goal-fest of their own in south Wales.

Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a hat-trick and Armando Broja scored twice, while Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond also netted as Southampton matched their biggest victory since World War I.

“I think this was a very deserved win,” Hasenhuttl said.

“It was a serious performance from the first minute, this is what you need against a lower-league club.

“To get so early three goals up allowed us to push and keep the tempo high, then we could score a lot of goals.

“It’s not easy. You have to take it seriously and have a clear plan.

“We managed it quite well but do not hang it too high, it’s a lower-league team. A lot of teams have struggled here in the past.”

Chelsea loanee Broja was on the scoresheet nine minutes into his Saints debut and again showed his finishing instincts with a classy second-half strike.

Southampton were 3-0 up at the break and Elyounoussi, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Celtic, grabbed a second-half hat-trick.

It was the Norway international’s first goals for Southampton since his £16million move from Basel in 2018.

“Armando did a good job,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Moi scored three goals. It was not a surprise because I know him.

“We had a lot of different scorers. This is what we need, more players scoring more goals.”

Newport manager Michael Flynn was absent after testing positive for coronavirus and his influence was badly missed by the Sky Bet League Two side.

Assistant manager Wayne Hatswell said: “It was a harsh lesson and that was the calibre of team that we were up against.

“Fair play to Ralph, he brought a really strong team. They pressed us high up the pitch and we saw the difference in quality.

“It’s not going to define our season playing Southampton, we’ve got a really big game coming up against Salford now and that has always been in the back of our minds.

“We’ve been able to get a rest into some players and we were mindful that Saturday is important as well.

“One became two very quickly and all of a sudden it deflated us. I was more disappointed with the second-half performance because our heads went down a little bit.”

