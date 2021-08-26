Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Jose Mourinho keen to bring Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Roma

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 9.57am
Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be heading to Italy (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
What the papers say

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could reportedly be the missing piece in Jose Mourinho’s Roma puzzle. The Mail says the Portuguese manager wants to snatch the creative midfielder, 25, away from Chelsea for £13.5million. The pair worked together during Mourinho’s second spell with the Blues.

Manchester United will no longer pursue Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez because they believe Chelsea are on the cusp of signing him, according to the Express. The paper reports the LaLiga club are open to offloading the 26-year-old Spain midfielder, due to financial pressures from the pandemic.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta as Arsenal boss but The Independent says there is no immediate danger of him losing his job. The Gunners have had a poor start to the season and ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, a free agent after he left Inter Milan in the summer and was linked with Tottenham, has been mentioned as a replacement in the dugout for the Spaniard.

The rumours about Willian‘s future will continue to swirl following an update from his agent. Inter Miami had been said to be interested in signing the winger, 33, from Arsenal but The Sun cites his representative as telling Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte he is trying to secure a deal with Corinthians. Brazil’s transfer window shuts on Monday and no official offer has been made by the Brazilian side for Willian, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: French outlet Le Parisien reports Paris St Germain want £188m for the 22-year-old France forward.

Ilaix Moriba: If the 18-year-old midfielder does not renew his contract with Barcelona he could end up at RB Leipzig or Chelsea, according to Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.

