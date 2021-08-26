Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Afghanistan veteran Jaco Van Gass wins Paralympic gold for Great Britain

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 10.12am Updated: August 26 2021, 12.26pm
Jaco van Gass celebrates winning the C3 3,000m individual pursuit final (Tim Goode/PA)
Afghanistan veteran Jaco Van Gass applied military precision on his Paralympic debut, smashing the C3 3,000m individual pursuit world record en route to romping to gold in Tokyo.

With the Taliban takeover of Kabul dominating news headlines, the heroic Van Gass offers a stark reminder of the devastation years of political instability have caused in that country.

The South African-born cyclist suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2009 while serving with the Parachute Regiment.

He lost his left arm at the elbow, as well as suffering a collapsed lung, shrapnel wounds, punctured internal organs, a broken tibia and a fractured knee, requiring 11 operations and intense rehabilitation.

Inspired by London 2012 as he adjusted to life outside the army, the 35-year-old has rebuilt his life as an elite athlete and completed an extraordinary journey by getting the better of compatriot Fin Graham in the Izu Velodrome on Thursday.

The medal race followed a remarkable qualifying session in which Van Gass clocked three minutes, 17.593 seconds – more than nine seconds inside the world record posted by Russian Alexey Obydennov in April 2014.

Silver medallist Graham had himself initially – and very briefly – usurped Obydenno with 3min 19.780, having raced in an earlier heat than Van Gass.

Ultimately upstaged in the opening 7.5 laps, the 21-year-old Scotsman was unable to close the gap in the decider.

He crossed the finish line just over a second after his rival, who won with a time of 3:20.987 – considerably slower than the qualifying pace.

Van Gass is certainly no stranger to challenges and adversity.

Jaco van Gass, left, celebrates with Invictus Games founder Prince Harry, centre, at the 2016 event
Jaco van Gass, left, celebrates with Invictus Games founder Prince Harry, centre, at the 2016 event (Chris Jackson/PA)

In addition to his achievements on two wheels, he recovered from the devastating impact of war to trek to the North Pole – an expedition joined by the Duke of Sussex – run multiple marathons and conquer mountains across the globe.

His opening event – admittedly his favoured one – is the first of five events he will contest in the Japanese capital.

Further medals could arrive over the coming days in the C1-3 kilo, C3 time trial, C1-3 road race and C1-5 mixed team sprint.

