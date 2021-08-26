Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Browne set for Preston return against Swansea

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.18pm
Preston skipper Alan Browne could return against Swansea on Saturday after being in isolation (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Preston skipper Alan Browne could return against Swansea on Saturday after being in isolation (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Preston skipper Alan Browne could return for Swansea’s visit to Deepdale.

Boss Frankie McAvoy expects Republic of Ireland midfielder Browne out of isolation on Friday night ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash, but striker Ched Evans, defender Liam Lindsay and forward Tom Barkhuizen will miss out again.

Striker Joe Rodwell-Grant could be available after his non-Covid-related illness.

Midfielders Ben Whiteman and Josh Harrop are set to re-join the squad after niggles, while American defender Matthew Olosunde is likely to return to training next week.

Swansea pair Jamie Paterson and Matt Grimes are back after being rested for the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Plymouth.

Defenders Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton returned against the Pilgrims after periods of self-isolation following positive Covid-19 tests and are included in Russell Martin’s squad.

But midfielder Flynn Downes and defender Ben Cabango again miss out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Midfielders Korey Smith and Liam Walsh are set to return from calf and hamstring injuries after the international break, with right-back Connor Roberts back on the grass this week following summer groin surgery.

