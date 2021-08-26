Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hamstring injury keeps Chiedozie Ogbene out of South Yorkshire derby

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.19pm
Chiedozie Ogbene, left, is expected to be out of action for Rotherham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene, left, is expected to be out of action for Rotherham (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Chiedozie Ogbene will be out of action for Rotherham ahead of their clash against South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster.

The winger was forced off the field against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend with a hamstring injury.

Ogbene’s injury is not expected to be long-term.

Freddie Ladapo could also feature for the Millers, he came off the bench against Wednesday after recovering from illness which has kept him out of previous games.

Cameron John could be ruled out for Doncaster after limping off midweek during the Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke.

Defender Tom Anderson also looks set to miss the game after sustaining an ankle injury against Portsmouth last weekend.

Tiago Cukur is also being monitored ahead of the game with a calf injury.

Ben Blythe, 19, could feature in the heart of Doncaster’s defence against Rotherham following his start against Stoke.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]