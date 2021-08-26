Hamstring injury keeps Chiedozie Ogbene out of South Yorkshire derby

Chiedozie Ogbene will be out of action for Rotherham ahead of their clash against South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster.

The winger was forced off the field against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend with a hamstring injury.

Ogbene’s injury is not expected to be long-term.

Freddie Ladapo could also feature for the Millers, he came off the bench against Wednesday after recovering from illness which has kept him out of previous games.

Cameron John could be ruled out for Doncaster after limping off midweek during the Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke.

Defender Tom Anderson also looks set to miss the game after sustaining an ankle injury against Portsmouth last weekend.

Tiago Cukur is also being monitored ahead of the game with a calf injury.

Ben Blythe, 19, could feature in the heart of Doncaster’s defence against Rotherham following his start against Stoke.