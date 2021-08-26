Peterborough wait on Mark Beevers

Peterborough will check on the fitness of captain Mark Beevers as they prepare to host West Brom.

The defender hobbled off after an hour of the draw with Cardiff and subsequently missed the defeat at Preston last weekend.

Jack Marriott’s match fitness continues to improve and Posh boss Darren Ferguson has hinted he could start alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris up front.

Fellow forward Sammie Szmodics will hope to return to the starting line-up after coming on as a substitute at Deepdale, having missed the previous two games due to the birth of his child.

West Brom have been dealt a blow ahead of their trip to the Weston Homes Stadium with the news that Matt Clarke will be out for up to six weeks after the defender suffered a hamstring injury in the win at Blackburn.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael will also have two more absentees after he revealed that two unnamed players have returned a positive Covid test.

Ismael made 11 changes against Arsenal in the EFL Cup in midweek and his team on Saturday will revert back closely to that which won at Ewood Park.

Jordan Hugill joined the club on loan from Norwich this week and the striker could go straight into the squad.