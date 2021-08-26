Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Taylor may make changes for Walsall’s match against Stevenage

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 3.41pm
Matthew Taylor is hoping to guide Walsall to their first win of the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Walsall boss Matt Taylor could choose to shuffle his pack as his side go in search of their first win of the season against Stevenage.

Emmanuel Osadebe and Manny Monthe both came off the bench in last weekend’s 2-0 Sky Bet League Two defeat at Hartlepool and are available should Taylor opt to make changes.

It remains to be seen whether Joss Labadie (quad) will return to the squad after he missed the last two matches.

Rory Holden continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Forward Bruno Andrade could play some part after re-signing for Stevenage on Thursday.

Captain Scott Cuthbert could return to contention after missing the home clashes with Wycombe and Port Vale having been forced off injured against Bradford.

Elliott List, who scored Boro’s first goal against Wycombe in midweek, will be checked after coming off in the second half.

Brad Barry, Charlie Carter and Chris Lines remain doubtful.

