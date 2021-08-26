Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Zaine Francis-Angol could be central as Pools bid to maintain strong home form

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 3.53pm
Zaine Francis-Angol impressed against Walsall (Nigel French/PA)
Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor has a fully-fit squad at his disposal for the home clash with Carlisle.

Zaine Francis-Angol, normally a left-back, came into the starting line-up in the centre of defence against Walsall and impressed, meaning he should keep his spot.

Forward Tyler Burey, on loan from Millwall, scored his second goal in as many matches to break the deadlock in a 2-0 win against the Saddlers and is likely to partner fellow youngster Will Goodwin in attack once again.

Pools have won 16 of their last 18 matches at Victoria Park and both of their home games since returning to the EFL.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech could name an unchanged line-up for the fifth consecutive league game.

The Cumbrians have no fresh injury concerns, but Beech does have options if he wishes to make changes.

Aston Villa youngster Brad Young is in contention having been restricted to a 12-minute cameo so far.

Carlisle have sold all of their 980 allocation for the game, meaning a bumper crowd is expected.

