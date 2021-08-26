Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Potter insists Neal Maupay is ‘important’ to Brighton amid Everton links

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 3.54pm
Brighton striker Neal Maupay has been linked with Everton following some good early-season scoring form (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Graham Potter has underlined Neal Maupay’s importance to Brighton amid reported interest from Everton.

The two sides meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday and the contest has been given an added twist with Maupay supposedly on the radar of Toffees boss Rafael Benitez just days before the transfer window closes.

French striker Maupay has produced some fine early-season form as Brighton have opened with two top-flight wins for the first time.

Goals against Burnley and Watford took Maupay’s tally to 20 in 76 appearances since joining the Seagulls from Brentford in a £20million deal two years ago.

“He’s been important since he’s been here,” Brighton boss Potter said of 25-year-old Maupay, who hopes to shrug off a shoulder injury to play against Everton.

“It tells you by the amount of games he’s played for us, the amount of time he’s been on the pitch.

“He’s a player that’s developing all the time. He’s not perfect, but he has a lot of really good attributes and qualities that the team appreciates.

“We’re pleased for him that he scored two goals in his first two games. There’s a lot of work which goes on outside that which is important for us as a team.

“We’re pleased with the start he’s had and hopefully he can continue.”

Brighton have had a quiet transfer window so far with Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu their only major signing.

Mwepu arrived from Austrian club RB Salzburg for around £20m in July and Potter played down the possibility of him adding to his squad before Tuesday’s deadline.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily hopeful,” Potter said when asked about potential additions.

“I understand how the window works. I’m really happy where the group is at and the players coming back.

“Danny (Welbeck) is coming back, Tariq (Lamptey) is coming back, Joel Veltman is coming back, Dan Burn I think as well.

“We’ve got competition and we’ve got good numbers. We just have to continue to look because we know when the window is open anything can happen. We’ll see what we can do.”

There has been plenty of noise around Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma’s future given his performances both this season and last.

“I’ve been answering questions about Yves for a long time,” Potter said.

“It’s just part of my daily routine, it’s part of football. I know from his performances he is doing his best for the team.

“He’s committed to us, he’s committed to Brighton. So we are delighted with that and there’s nothing else to say.”

