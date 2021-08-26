Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lee Wallace and Luke Amos among QPR absentees for Coventry clash

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 3.57pm
QPR defender Lee Wallace has sustained a hamstring injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
QPR defender Lee Wallace has sustained a hamstring injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)

QPR will be without several players for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home fixture with Coventry.

The R’s only named four substitutes for the midweek win over Oxford, with boss Mark Warburton saying there had been a sickness bug going through the squad.

Lee Wallace (hamstring) and Luke Amos (knee) will definitely miss the visit of the Sky Blues, while Todd Kane, who is eligible again after suspension, is not expected to feature as he continues to train with the Under-23s.

Jordy de Wijs (ankle) and Lyndon Dykes (chest infection) sat out the Carabao Cup triumph but will be assessed and the likes of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin should return.

Coventry forward Matty Godden is pushing to start after he marked his return from a foot injury with a stoppage-time winner against Reading last weekend.

The striker also played 74 minutes for the Under-23s on Tuesday to continue building his fitness while fellow first-teamers Ben Wilson, Ryan Howley, Jordan Shipley and Jodi Jones featured too.

Notable absentees were Liam Kelly (knee) and Tyler Walker (shoulder) in a clear indicator boss Mark Robins must carry on without the pair.

Meanwhile, Josh Beccles (hip) is still a couple months away from a return and Brandon Mason (hamstring) is also unavailable.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier