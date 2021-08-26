Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Cardiff hopeful Sean Morrison can recover from a knee injury

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 4.32pm
Cardiff captain Sean Morrison is battling a sore knee ahead of the Severnside derby with Bristol City (David Davies/PA)
Cardiff are hopeful “warrior” Sean Morrison will make Saturday’s Severnside derby with Bristol City.

Morrison was forced off with a sore knee during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton after overstretching for a ball by the touchline.

Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy is confident skipper Morrison will be ready for the Sky Bet Championship clash, saying: “I think with guys like Sean, a warrior, you’re always optimistic.”

McCarthy has no other injury concerns and Dillon Phillips, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls and Kieffer Moore are among those set to return after being rested in midweek.

Bristol City are still without Joe Williams and Callum O’Dowda.

The pair returned to training before last week’s home defeat to Swansea, but they have barely featured this season and boss Nigel Pearson wants them to build up their fitness.

Pearson has the same squad at his disposal as he had against Swansea and could consider changes after just one victory in four league games.

Andy King and Kasey Palmer are possible midfield options, while striker Nahki Wells is hoping to make his first league start of the season.

