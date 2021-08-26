Leyton Orient have injury issues ahead of Bradford match

A trio of Leyton Orient players look set to miss the home game against Bradford.

Aaron Drinan is a doubt for the Sky Bet League Two match after struggling with an ankle injury.

Paul Smyth is likely to spend a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury sustained during pre-season.

Defender Adam Thompson is also out of action as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Lee Angol is ruled out for Bradford after suffering a hamstring problem against Stevenage and missing last weekend’s win at Mansfield.

Boss Derek Adams is unsure if the striker will require surgery for the problem.

Levi Sutton and Oscar Threlkeld are also ruled out of Saturday’s game as they recover from their respective injuries.

Both are expected to be back in contention for the Bantams shortly.