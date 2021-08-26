Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp missing four players for Blues visit

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 4.33pm
Barnsley manager Markus Schopp is without four players for the visit of Birmingham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Barnsley manager Markus Schopp is without four players for the visit of Birmingham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp remains without a quartet of players ahead of the visit of Birmingham.

Mads Andersen has yet to play this season due to a knee injury, while Carlton Morris also suffered a knee injury against Coventry earlier this month.

Strikers Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare have been sidelined due to visa issues, but Oulare has now received his.

Schopp is hopeful that Iseka will also be cleared to play shortly, although the pair are short of match fitness.

Birmingham duo Dion Sanderson and Neil Etheridge will not be involved against Barnsley after making their seasonal debuts in the midweek loss to Fulham.

Defender Sanderson played for the first time since a back injury ended his previous campaign in April, while Etheridge was in goal for the first time since recovering from Covid-19.

Manager Lee Bowyer described the pair as “rusty” but was pleased to see Etheridge complete the match and Sanderson play for 73 minutes.

Bowyer reported no fresh injuries from the Carabao Cup defeat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier