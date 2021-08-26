Barnsley boss Markus Schopp missing four players for Blues visit

Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp remains without a quartet of players ahead of the visit of Birmingham.

Mads Andersen has yet to play this season due to a knee injury, while Carlton Morris also suffered a knee injury against Coventry earlier this month.

Strikers Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare have been sidelined due to visa issues, but Oulare has now received his.

Schopp is hopeful that Iseka will also be cleared to play shortly, although the pair are short of match fitness.

Birmingham duo Dion Sanderson and Neil Etheridge will not be involved against Barnsley after making their seasonal debuts in the midweek loss to Fulham.

Defender Sanderson played for the first time since a back injury ended his previous campaign in April, while Etheridge was in goal for the first time since recovering from Covid-19.

Manager Lee Bowyer described the pair as “rusty” but was pleased to see Etheridge complete the match and Sanderson play for 73 minutes.

Bowyer reported no fresh injuries from the Carabao Cup defeat.