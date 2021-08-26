Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland boss Stephen Kenny would prefer to have all his players vaccinated

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 4.33pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has revealed a mixed vaccination picture among his players ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal Azerbaijan and Serbia (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has revealed he is having to try to persuade some of his players to have Covid-19 vaccinations despite the disruption the pandemic has caused them.

Ireland’s hopes of making it to the delayed Euro 2020 were dealt a blow when strikers Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were ruled out of their play-off semi-final in Slovakia in October last year as close contacts of another passenger on the flight to Bratislava who had tested positive, while Kenny later lost eight players from the camp in total.

However, ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia, Kenny revealed the vaccination picture is mixed.

Speaking as he announced a 25-man party, he said: “A number of players have had vaccines and some haven’t. Some have had one.

“In England, the AstraZeneca vaccine has quite a long period between first and second, so a couple of players have been caught with the first one, and some players have decided not to get it, so that’s where it is.”

UK-based players would no longer have to isolate as close contacts of a third party who had tested positive if they had been double-jabbed, and Kenny admitted that was not lost on him and his medical staff.

Asked if he was pushing for all his players to opt for vaccination as a result, he said: “Yes, and that has happened with a player, for example, who had one vaccine and hadn’t had the second and wouldn’t have had to isolate.

“But that’s the situation we’re in. Ideally we’d want everyone vaccinated, but the players are men as individuals and they have the right to make their own decisions, and we have to respect that.

“In an ideal world, we would prefer to have everyone vaccinated and that wouldn’t be an issue, but you have to respect the individual wishes.”

West Brom striker Callum Robinson is currently self-isolating after testing positive for the second time, while Preston midfielder Alan Browne is close to a return to action after having to do the same as a close contact, and while neither has been selected, Kenny is hoping one or both could yet join up later in the window.

Asked about Robinson, who has scored three times in four games for the Baggies this season, Kenny said: “The fact that you get it twice is incredibly unlucky. He’s just very unfortunate.”

Burnley's Nathan Collins (right) has received a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up
Burnley’s Nathan Collins (right) has received a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kenny’s comments came after Premier League and EFL clubs announced their decision not to allow players to travel to countries on the UK Government’s red list during the forthcoming international break, prompting FIFA president Gianni Infantino to write to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for exemptions.

Brighton’s Connolly and Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick are back in the squad after missing June’s friendlies against Andorra and Hungary, while there is a first senior call-up for Burnley defender Nathan Collins.

Ireland resume their Group A campaign pointless after defeats by Serbia and, embarrassingly, Luxembourg, and an encounter with former European champions Portugal in Faro ahead of home clashes with the Azeris and the Serbs is a daunting prospect.

But Kenny said: “They have a quality team and it’s a big challenge for us, but one we should embrace and we should look forward to going to Portugal.

“It’s a great game for the players. They should be really excited about it and we’re looking forward to it.”

