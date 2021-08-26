Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Sport

Derby have Phil Jagielka available for visit of rivals Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 4.34pm
Phil Jagielka is fit for Derby’s clash with Nottingham Forest (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Phil Jagielka is fit for Derby’s clash with Nottingham Forest (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Derby will have Phil Jagielka available when they host East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park.

The experienced defender suffered a cut near his eye during the draw with Middlesbrough which required stitches. However, he has trained this week and is “fine” according to Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

Tom Lawrence (groin) could be involved but Rooney has said the midfielder will need an injection if he is to start on Saturday.

Festy Ebosele (knee) will miss out while Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) and Jason Knight (ankle) remain on the sidelines, along with long-term absentee Krystian Bielik (knee).

Under-fire Forest boss Chris Hughton has a decision to make about who will start in goal for the clash.

Hughton praised Ethan Horvath despite the Reds losing 4-0 to Wolves in the EFL Cup in midweek, and the summer signing from Club Brugge could make his Championship debut at the expense of Brice Samba, who has already made a series of mistake this season.

Forest make the short trip along the A52 to face their fierce rivals having lost their opening four league matches for only the second time in 67 years.

Hughton has options should he wish to make change to his outfield players, with Cafu, Lyle Taylor and Alex Mighten among those available for recalls, while James Garner has signed on loan from Manchester United and is in contention for a place in midfield.

