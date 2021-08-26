Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sam Graham and Matt Done miss out for Rochdale

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 4.39pm
Matt Done and Sam Graham will not feature against Colchester (Dave Howarth/PA)
Matt Done and Sam Graham will not feature against Colchester (Dave Howarth/PA)

Rochdale will be without Sam Graham and Matt Done for the visit of Colchester to Spotland on Friday night.

Graham (pulled thigh) and Done were taken off at half time during Dale’s 3-1 victory over Northampton last week and both will miss several weeks of action.

Jay Lynch will most likely return between the sticks in place of Joel Coleman after being rested for the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury.

George Broadbent returned to training on Thursday following Covid-19 isolation and may have a part to play.

Colchester could welcome several players back for the trip.

Tom Eastman, Ryan Clampin and Cole Skuse all missed the U’s 2-1 victory against Oldham last weekend through injury.

Eastman (hamstring) returned to training with the squad after suffering an injury against Mansfield last Tuesday.

Head coach Hayden Mullins also confirmed Skuse is due to return to training after missing the trip to Boundary Park last week and Clampin is nearing match fitness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]