Fraizer Campbell pushing for start as Huddersfield take on Reading

Huddersfield forward Fraizer Campbell is pushing to make his first Sky Bet Championship start of the season as Reading visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 33-year-old, who has been building up his fitness after a disrupted pre-season, played the full 90 minutes of the narrow loss to Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Fellow striker Jordan Rhodes (back) could be out for up to three months, while right-back Pipa (hip) is another long-term absentee.

Rolando Aarons, an unused substitute in midweek, is nearing a return and Aaron Rowe could be back in training after the international break.

Reading are without Tom McIntyre after the defender became the latest addition to the club’s long-term casualty list last weekend.

McIntyre suffered a foot injury in the 2-1 defeat at Coventry and could be sidelined for up to three months.

He joins forwards Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao in the treatment room but Felipe Araruna is close to returning after almost a year out.

Canada international Junior Hoilett could make his first start for the club after appearing off the bench at Coventry and Ovie Ejaria might be involved after recovering from coronavirus.