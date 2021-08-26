Hull midfielder George Moncur still suspended for Bournemouth clash

Hull midfielder George Moncur will miss Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bournemouth as he completes his three-match ban.

Moncur was sent off during the Tigers’ 3-0 home defeat by QPR on August 14 and has already sat out against Derby and Fulham.

Head coach Grant McCann hopes to have defender Alfie Jones and striker Ryan Longman back from groin injuries with both now training.

However, midfielder George Honeyman and frontman Mallik Wilks are not expected back until after the international break as they continue their recovery from ankle and calf problems respectively.

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma returns to contention after serving a six-match ban.

The Colombia international is yet to play this season after being suspended for biting Sheffield United’s Josh Windass, but is available once again.

Former England defender Gary Cahill could be handed a debut after signing a one-year deal as boss Scott Parker looks to his more experienced players after making eight changes ahead of Tuesday night’s 6-0 Carabao Cup drubbing at Norwich in which Manchester City loanee Morgan Rogers made his debut.

Midfielder Junior Stanislas is facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, joining Adam Smith, Jack Stacey and Lewis Cook on the casualty list, although all three are making progress.