Ralph Hasenhuttl ‘not worried’ about any more departures from Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists he has no fears of any more departures from Southampton in this transfer window.

Danny Ings joined Aston Villa in a £25million deal and Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has been linked to a move back north.

Saints have brought in Brazilian defender Lyanco to offset the £15m loss of Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester, while striker Adam Armstrong has arrived for £16m from Blackburn.

Hasenhuttl has been pleased with Saints’ moves in the market, and is confident the south coast club will not see any more departures.

Asked if he is concerned about any further players leaving, Hasenhuttl said: “No, I’m not worried about losing any players. We want to have everybody here.

“The season is long, and we have the experience that we need every player.

“We don’t want to make the same mistake from last season again, and that’s the reason why I don’t want anybody to go.”

Former Celtic man Stuart Armstrong will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle with continuing calf trouble, with Will Smallbone still a long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

The weekend’s Newcastle trip could come too soon for new recruit Lyanco, with the 24-year-old still bedding into life at St Mary’s.

Hasenhuttl admitted Saints could yet dip back into the market, with defensive midfield the one area he would like to strengthen.

“I’m happy that we could make this signing, we have after Vestergaard had gone definitely not enough centre-backs,” said Hasenhuttl, of Lyanco’s arrival.

“When a player comes to the club he needs a bit of time to adapt to our game, our behaviours, because it’s a little different from what he played in the past.

“It’s a long-term project, and he has to adapt to it, learn a few things and then he will have a good impact on this squad.”

Asked about Saints’ status in the transfer market, Hasenhuttl added: “We’re not 100 per cent finished, we’ll have a look if there’s an interesting opportunity cropping up we’ll go in again.

“But so far it’s a successful one for us I must say, it was needed definitely.

“Yes we’ve changed the team a little bit and I’m quite enjoying working with the team so far.

“The only position (left to strengthen) is the number six. If we do something it will only be in this position.”