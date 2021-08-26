Louis Reed expected to be fit for Swindon’s clash against Mansfield

Midfielder Louis Reed should be fit to take his place in the Swindon midfield for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield at The County Ground.

Reed was replaced by Ryan East late on in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Salford after suffering with cramp but is likely to retain his place against the Stags.

Fellow midfielder Jonny Williams may come in for a first start in a Town shirt as Ben Garner’s men go for a first home victory of the season.

Jordan Lyden and Mathieu Baudry remain doubtful for the Robins.

Mansfield midfielder George Maris will be assessed ahead of the game in Wiltshire.

The 25-year-old suffered a knee injury in the 3-2 defeat to Bradford last Saturday.

On-loan Birmingham midfielder Ryan Stirk misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Boss Nigel Clough has other other selection concerns to worry about.