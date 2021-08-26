Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Toyosi Olusanya chasing Middlesbrough debut against Blackburn

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 6.13pm
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock could hand a debut to new signing Toyosi Olusanya (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Middlesbrough striker Toyosi Olusanya will hope for a first taste of action for his new club when they entertain Sky Bet Championship rivals Blackburn on Saturday.

The 23-year-old former Wimbledon frontman, who spent last season with National League Billericay, was an unused substitute for last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Derby a day after completing his switch to the Riverside Stadium and could get his chance back on Teesside.

Boro boss Neil Warnock has stepped up his search for attacking reinforcements after Chuba Akpom’s return on loan to Greek side PAOK, while Duncan Watmore is close to fitness following a calf injury.

Midfielder Marcus Tavernier made his first appearance since the opening weekend of the season against Derby after shaking off a hamstring problem, but Marcus Browne and Sammy Ameobi continue to work their way back from knee injuries.

Loan signing Ian Poveda could make his first Blackburn appearance after joining the club earlier this week.

The 21-year-old Leeds frontman, who began his career at Manchester City, will spend the rest of the season at Ewood Park.

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, 19, was thrown in at the deep end in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by West Brom after completing his own temporary move last week.

Ryan Nyambe is working his way back from the slight hamstring injury which kept him out at the weekend, but former Boro keeper Aynsley Pears (back) remains on the sidelines.

