Courtney Duffus in line for first league start for Morecambe

Courtney Duffus could make his first League One start for Morecambe in Saturday’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Bromley Town recruit made his full club debut in the 4-2 League cup loss to Preston, and could now make his first start in league action this weekend.

Winger Wes McDonald could come into the starting XI having been on the bench for the last two matches.

Striker Jon Obika remains a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

Darren Moore could hand out three more debuts for a Wednesday squad still getting to grips with the boss’ summer overhaul.

Lewis Gibson missed last weekend’s 2-0 win at Rotherham as he continued to work towards match fitness.

And the Everton loan defender could now be ready to step into action for the Owls.

Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu and Holland’s Sylla Sow are also pushing closer to being ready for match action.