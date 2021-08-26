Jordan Clark remains sidelined for Luton’s clash with Sheffield United

Luton are expected to still be without Jordan Clark when they host Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder sustained a head injury in a collision with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and missed the Hatters’ 5-0 defeat to Birmingham City last weekend.

Manager Nathan Jones said Saturday’s match is likely to come too soon for Clark, who has been dealing with a concussion.

However, Reece Burke is nearing full fitness and could feature in the squad, along with Sonny Bradley while Tom Lockyer is also edging closer to a return.

Billy Sharp could be pushing for a starting place for United after netting in his last two matches from the bench on the trip to Luton.

The 35-year-old has scored twice in the past two matches against Huddersfield and Derby.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is set to come back in after making his first start of the season on Saturday after Michael Verrips was selected for the Carabao Cup win over Derby.

The Blades will be looking for their first win of the season, as they currently sit second bottom with just one point from their first four matches.